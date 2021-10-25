Thirteen non-profits in Parry Sound-Muskoka are getting a $731,700 boost from the provincial government.

The funding supports tourism, recreation, sports, and culture organizations in the area, and is meant to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from MPP Norm Miller’s office.

The organizations in the riding that will receive funding are:

Ojibway Club, in Pointe au Baril ($248,900)

Henvey Inlet First Nation ($99,400)

Bala Cranberry Festival ($50,000)

Muskoka Lakes Museum, in Port Carling ($50,000)

Gravenhurst Curling Club ($50,000)

Ardeleana Chamber Music Society, in McDougall ($49,900)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 405, in Burk’s Falls ($41,800)

Port Carling Curling Club ($36,000)

South River Curling Club ($28,500)

Lake of Bays Marine Museum and Navigation Society ($28,400)

Sail Parry Sound Inc. ($20,600)

Museum on Tower Hill, in Parry Sound ($17,200)

Commanda Community Centre ($11,000)

The money comes as part of the $46-million the province is giving organizations in its Community Building Fund. The announcement says the money can be used to cover operational costs such as staff salaries, COVID-19 related equipment costs, and digitization of services.