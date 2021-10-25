Parry Sound-Muskoka’s tourism, recreation non-profits getting more than $730,000 from province
Queen's Park (Supplied by Pixabay)
Thirteen non-profits in Parry Sound-Muskoka are getting a $731,700 boost from the provincial government.
The funding supports tourism, recreation, sports, and culture organizations in the area, and is meant to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from MPP Norm Miller’s office.
The organizations in the riding that will receive funding are:
- Ojibway Club, in Pointe au Baril ($248,900)
- Henvey Inlet First Nation ($99,400)
- Bala Cranberry Festival ($50,000)
- Muskoka Lakes Museum, in Port Carling ($50,000)
- Gravenhurst Curling Club ($50,000)
- Ardeleana Chamber Music Society, in McDougall ($49,900)
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 405, in Burk’s Falls ($41,800)
- Port Carling Curling Club ($36,000)
- South River Curling Club ($28,500)
- Lake of Bays Marine Museum and Navigation Society ($28,400)
- Sail Parry Sound Inc. ($20,600)
- Museum on Tower Hill, in Parry Sound ($17,200)
- Commanda Community Centre ($11,000)
The money comes as part of the $46-million the province is giving organizations in its Community Building Fund. The announcement says the money can be used to cover operational costs such as staff salaries, COVID-19 related equipment costs, and digitization of services.