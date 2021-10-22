Capacity limits are being lifted in several businesses if they are asking for proof of vaccination. On Monday, October 25th restaurants, bars, gyms, and indoor meeting and event spaces will be able to operate at full capacity. If personal care services, museums, indoor areas of amusement parks, and other businesses choose to opt-in to requiring proof of vaccination capacity limits will be also be lifted on Monday.

Mid-November capacity limits will be lifted for nightclubs, wedding receptions where there is dancing, strip clubs, and sex clubs.

If COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain stable following the holidays and students return to school the province will lift capacity limits where proof of vaccination is not required.

Also, in January proof of vaccination may be lifted including for restaurants and bars, sports facilities, and casino and bingo halls.

By March 28th, masking requirements will be lifted in indoor public settings. Proof of vaccination will also be lifted for all remaining settings.

“Thanks to our cautious and careful approach to re-opening, we are now in position to gradually lift all remaining public health measures over the coming months,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This plan is built for the long term. It will guide us safely through the winter and out of this pandemic while avoiding lockdowns and ensuring we don’t lose the hard-fought gains we have made.”

If public health indicators start to rise, local medical officers of health will have the ability to increase public health restrictions in their regions.

