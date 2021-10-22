There are 492 new diagnoses today.

Just over 66-percent of the new cases are in people who are not vaccinated or have an unknown status. Almost 34-percent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Sadly, another 12 people have died.

There are 261 people in hospitals being treated for the virus.

Later today Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce his government’s long-term plan for reopening the province. It will include when restaurants and gyms can open at full capacity.

Written by Wendy Gray