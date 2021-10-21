A slight uptick this morning in new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

There have been 413 new diagnoses in the past 24-hours. But, it is the eleventh straight day the province has had less than 500 new cases. Just over 66-percent of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status. Almost 34-percent are in people who are fully inoculated.

There are 274 people in Ontario hospitals being treated for the virus.

Sadly, four more people have died.

