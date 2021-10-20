Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the tenth day in a row.

The province added 304 new cases on Wednesday with 68 percent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Twenty-seven percent of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Four more deaths were added with the provincial death toll since the pandemic started now at 9,823.

Over 31,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.3-percent.

With files from Casey Kenny