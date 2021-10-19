Police are seeking help from the community in identifying a suspect vehicle.

Last Friday, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call at El Pueblito restaurant on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge.

According to police, a vehicle travelled northbound on Manitoba St. before it veered off the road, hitting the restaurant’s wooden patio.

Police say there was “extensive damage”.

Police are asking the community to help identify the vehicle that may be, or similar to, a Black GMC Sierra that should have front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000