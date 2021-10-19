The Huntsville Hospital is limiting service on Wednesday as it replaces its emergency power system.

The outage is scheduled to last from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. During that window, no surgeries, clinics, ambulatory tests, outpatient tests, or treatments will be scheduled. The emergency department will offer urgent care only, with ambulances bypassing the area when safe. Visiting will not be allowed all day. Officials say expectant mothers can deliver their babies at the South Muskoka Hospital in Bracebridge.

Some hospital equipment and infrastructure is expected to be affected by the outage. If the normal power system fails during the window, the hospital will be evacuated.

When possible, hospital officials ask residents to go to another care provider. According to an announcement, the South Muskoka Hospital is prepared to handle increased traffic for the day.