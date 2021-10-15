The Central Region OPP wrapped the Thanksgiving Long Weekend with 1,581 driving-related charges.

Speeding was by far the most frequent offence over the weekend, with 1,220 charges laid, and a further 33 for stunt driving or racing. Seatbelt use accounted for 94 charges, impaired driving 26, and nine for distracted driving.

According to the OPP, Central Region has seen an almost 70 per cent increase in speed-related deaths in 2021 so far, with 34 people having died in collisions. Officials remind drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive cautiously, courteously, and unimpaired.

As part of the national “Operation Impact” initiative, officers stopped more than 1,700 drivers on OPP-patrolled roads, with a focus on the “Big Four” of traffic collisions: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, and seatbelt use.