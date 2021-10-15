Fully vaccinated residents of Ontario can start to download the vaccine certificate with a QR code.

Today, people born in January through April can download it, tomorrow people with birthdays between May and August, and on Sunday people born between September and December will have access.

Officials are assuring Ontarians their privacy is protected because the QR code does not have any personal information included other than vaccination status.

If you don’t download the code, a paper certificate will still be accepted.

When announcing the proof-of-vaccination system last month Ford said it wouldn’t be in play forever but today he gave no indication of when it would be phased out.

We are expecting to hear the province’s exit strategy from the reopening plan sometime next week.

***With files from Wendy Gray