No employees have been terminated for non-compliance with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Currently, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated MAHC staff must submit to weekly antigen testing.

“Where individuals choose not to comply with directive 6 and our policy to submit to Rapid antigen testing, there certainly will be exclusions from the workplace and perhaps impact on employment if they continue to choose not to participate in testing,” says Robert Aldred-Hughes, Vice President of Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Both hospitals currently have a total of about 800 staff and active physicians, 94 percent of which are fully vaccinated.

Aldred-Hughes, says some staff may have employment-related impacts which may include release from employment because they are choosing not to participate in regular antigen testing.

“Over the last two to three weeks we’ve seen staff vaccination rates increasing by two to three percent. We’re certainly seeing a slowing down with individuals who chose not to be vaccinated up ticking on those getting vaccinated,” Hughes adds.

He says it is MAHC’s sincere hope that all team members follow the directive issued by the province and the hospital policy to keep the team and patients safe.

“However, if they choose not to participate in regular testing, that is a choice being made which is truly unfortunate,” Hughes says.

In August the Chief Medical Officer of Health issued directive six which required hospitals to develop and implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy by September 7th.