Ontario is reporting close to 500 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 496 new cases on Friday with sixty percent in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people.

Thirty-two percent of the new cases are in fully vaccinated people.

Two more deaths were recorded over the last day.

Over 35,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.4 percent.

