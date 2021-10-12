A 71-year-old man from Midland has been charged in connection with a historical sexual assault of a minor.

The Central Region OPP’s Media Relations Coordinator Gosia Puzio says officers received information on July 2021 about the sexual assault that is alleged to have happened between 1994 and ’96 in the Township of Lake of Bays.

The accused has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age, three counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

He is being held pending his bail hearing.

Puzio says investigators believe there was more than one victim. She encourages anyone with information to reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.