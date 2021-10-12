The province is reporting 390 new cases Tuesday and 458 new cases Monday.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday numbers weren’t released Monday.

Over 66-percent of today’s cases are in people who have not been vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Just over 33-percent are in fully vaccinated people.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24-hours.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 82.4-per cent of Ontarians has had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.