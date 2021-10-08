More people are going to be allowed to go to concerts and sports events in Ontario.

With public health and health care indicators remaining stable or improving, officials say, as of tomorrow, they are lifting capacity limits in some places where proof of vaccination is required. They include concert venues, theatres and cinemas, spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness, not including gyms or personal training, and meeting and event spaces.

Certain outdoor settings that have a capacity below 20,000 will also be allowed full capacity. Public health and workplace safety measures will stay in effect at these settings.

Since the proof of vaccination requirement went into effect, provincial officials say two key milestones in its COVID-19 response have been reached, with more than 86.8 percent of individuals aged 12 and over vaccinated with at least a first dose and more than 81.9 percent with two doses.