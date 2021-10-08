Free menstrual products will be available for students in Ontario this fall.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Friday morning that the government has partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to make the products available free of charge.

Six million sanitary pads will be distributed to school boards across the province annually as part of a three-year program.

Shoppers Drug Mart will pay for the menstrual products, and any dispensers required in student washrooms while school boards will determine which schools should be prioritized for the products.

With files from Casey Kenny