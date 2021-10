Ontario is reporting 573 new COVID-19 cases.

Fifty-eight per cent of Friday’s cases are in unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people while 33 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Ten more deaths were recorded with the death toll since the pandemic began now at 9,786.

Over 37,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity now at 1.8 per cent.

***With files from Casey Kenny