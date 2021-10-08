Bracebridge OPP is looking for a 14-year-old girl that was last seen at St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School.

Isabella Dumelie was last spotted on October 7th at the Bracebridge school. A tweet was sent out by the OPP Central Region’s Twitter account just before 4 AM.

The tweet describes Dumelie as 5’2″, weighing 134 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Dumelie was last seen wearing a tie-dye pink and white t-shirt and greyish white tie-dye track pants.

If found, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.