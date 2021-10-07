An increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks have been noticed in weddings in Ontario.

That according to the Chief Medical officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore, who says cases have been reported in particular because of wedding receptions.

“I know that getting married is a special moment for couples in their families and that no one wants covid-19 as one of the guess it’s imperative that public health measures are followed to ensure the health and safety of the happy couple and their friends and families,” he said.

Dr. Moore also reminded Ontarians that while the current regulation states those who are not fully vaccinated can attend a wedding reception by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test, this exemption expires on Tuesday.

He said this means that as of Wednesday, October 13th proof of vaccination or an eligible exemption will be required to attend any wedding reception in the province.