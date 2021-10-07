Trick or Treating has been given the green light by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.

With Halloween around the corner and kids eager to fill up their bags with candy, Dr. Keiran Moore offered some tips people should consider as they prepare for this spooky season.

“Trick-or-treating should take place outdoors as much as possible, be creative, fashion a face-covering into your Halloween costume design; but remember a costume mask is no substitute for proper face covering,” he said.

Dr. Moore added that kids should try not to overcrowd the doorsteps, take turns and keep interactions brief while maintaining physical distance as much as possible.

As for the slightly older trick-or-treaters who might be considering partying this Halloween, he says the same guidance for Thanksgiving gathering applies here.