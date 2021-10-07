The OPP is searching for a stolen pickup truck in Huntsville.

A navy blue 2011 Dodge Ram was stolen from a private driveway on Hunters Bay Drive sometime between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on October 5, according to the Huntsville OPP.

The suspect was caught on a neighbour’s security camera, according to Huntsville OPP Constable Jeff Handsor. Handsor says the truck has not been spotted since, and an investigation is ongoing.

The OPP is asking anyone who has seen the vehicle or suspect, or has information on the incident, to call the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.