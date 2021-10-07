Police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a Gravenhurst home uninvited and stabbed someone.

Constable Samantha Bigley says 28-year-old Rafik Doko of Gravenhurst entered a home on First Street South in the municipality just before 10 PM Wednesday. Once he got inside, an argument ensued which ended with him allegedly stabbing one of the occupants. Bigley adds the suspect stole a piece of property before leaving.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Doko is described as 5’8″ tall with dark skin and short hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a dark hoodie.

If you spot him, Bigley says to not approach him and call Bracebridge OPP at (888) 310-1122. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.