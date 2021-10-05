Although full details won’t be revealed until Thursday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says getting together in a group is going to be allowed as long as gathering limits are observed, “In a nutshell, if you’re having family over and you’re completely vaccinated if you feel comfortable removing your masks that would be absolutely appropriate in a fully vaccinated group.”

Dr. Moore says if you are gathering with a combination of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he recommends keeping masks on whether you are inside or outside for your Thanksgiving get-together.

The Reopening Ontario Act maintains gathering limits of 100 people outside and 25 people inside.

Dr. Moore says if you plan on attending a gathering this weekend screen yourself for symptoms and if you have any consistent with COVID-19 get tested and know in advance of your status before going to a social gathering.

A list of recommendations for both Thanksgiving and Halloween will be released on Thursday.

**With files from Wendy Gray