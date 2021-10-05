The GO-VAXX bus is coming to Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

The Pfizer-BioNTech will be available when the bus arrives in town on October 10th. It will first stop at the Bracebridge SportsPlex at 110 Clearbrook Trail from 9 AM until noon, then travel to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s (SMDHU) Gravenhurst office at 5 Pineridge Gate from 2 until 5 PM.

“Individuals looking to receive their first or second dose may attend a clinic on a walk-in basis,” officials with the health unit say. “Vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.”

The bus will also be stopping at Lakehead University in Orillia tomorrow from 10 AM until 6 PM, the Barrie Public Library at 60 Worsley Street from 9 AM until noon, then the location at 48 Dean Avenue from 1:30 until 3:30 PM on Thursday, and Oro’s World Fair at 80 Sideroad 15 & 16 E. from 11 AM until 5 PM.

SMDHU closed all but one of its mass immunization clinics in its medical region in late August. The remaining clinic is at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie and is open for walk-in appointments on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays until the end of November. According to health officials in the region, the call was made to close the clinics because of the area’s rising vaccination rate and dwindling number of COVID-19 cases.

As of SMDHU’s latest update, 74.9-percent of the population in its medical region has recerived at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70-percent have gotten two shots.