A small portion of Highway 141 will be closed for almost a month.

From October 12th to November 9th, Highway 141 will be fully closed from Rosseau Lake Road 2 to the Skeleton Bay Boat Launch in Muskoka Lakes.

The reason for the closure is to replace culverts under that stretch of highway, according to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

During the construction, traffic will be detoured onto Muskoka District Roads 3, 24, and 35. The MTO says the dates are tentative and that anyone affected by the closure should stay up to date by calling the 511 phone line or visiting its website.