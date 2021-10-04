UPDATED October 4th, 2:18 p.m.: The closure will now last from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on October 23rd.

Hanes Road in Huntsville will be temporarily closed for railway repairs.

From 6:00 a.m. October 21st to 6:00 p.m. on October 23rd, the road will be fully closed at the Canadian National Railway line west of Silver Street. Residents can detour around the closure via Centre Street and West Road.

A CN official says it’s to allow for routine repairs on a crossing panel, rail, and ties, and that no other closures are scheduled in Muskoka.