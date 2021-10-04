One person is dead after a tractor-trailer and motorcycle crashed on Highway 11 near South Mary Lake Road in Port Sydney.

Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP detachment says the crash happened at 8:14 PM on Sunday. Both vehicles were travelling in the northbound lane when they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Daniel Hundt-Billingsley of Etobicoke, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

A stretch of the highway was closed while the OPP’s crash investigation teams were on site. Handsor says the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.