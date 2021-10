Ontario is reporting 1,315 new COVID-19 cases from the past two days.

The province added 668 new cases on Friday and 647 on Thursday.

Sixty-four per cent of Friday’s cases are in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 24-percent are in fully vaccinated people.

Twenty more deaths were recorded over the past two days with over 74,000 tests done.

Test positivity is at 1.8 per cent.