The Township of Lake of Bays is introducing a new grant dubbed the Community Grant Program.

The fund has three different streams that she says will make the application process easier. The sponsorship stream offers up to $500 for community events or regional special events. Through the fast-track stream, applicants could get up to $1,000 is for smaller projects or new ideas with a short timeline. The third stream is for new or larger projects. Up to $5,000 will be handed out each fall through the start-up/growth stream for activities taking place the following year.

A total of $10,000 has been allocated for the new program, but that will depend on if it’s approved in the 2022 budget. That number will also be reviewed every year to make sure the amount meets the demand.

It was approved by council earlier this month. “This program aims to support activities or projects that promote arts, culture & heritage, community growth & development, environment/sustainability, health & well-being, or recreation,” explains Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Clancy.

“We’re excited about the new Community Grant Program,” said Mayor Terry Glover. “For many years, the township has supported activities for young people through the Youth Fund, but this new program has a broader mandate. Now we can help our community organizations continue the great work they do in offering more diverse programs that make Lake of Bays a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”

The application process is already open for the start-up/growth stream of the program. Details are available on the township’s website.