As of 3 PM Tuesday, 15 cases of COVID-19 remain active throughout Muskoka.

According to the local health unit’s latest data, of those 15, one is being treated in hospital.

Four cases are in Bracebridge, four in Gravenhurst, three in Huntsville, three in Muskoka Lakes and one case is in Georgian Bay.

A total of 575 cases of the virus have been identified in the District of Muskoka ever since the onset of the pandemic.

