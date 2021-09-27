Hands-on training in policing for Nipissing and Canadore students

Canadore and Nipissing students are benefiting from a new partnership between the college, university and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Auxiliary.

Students are being offered direct entry into the OPP Auxiliary Program to gain hands-on training and experience in policing. “This new pathway opens up a wealth of opportunities for our students, especially those in our criminal justice program who may have an interest in pursuing a career in policing after graduation,” says President and Vice-Chancellor, Nipissing University Dr. Kevin Wamsley.

“Canadore has close partnerships with municipal, regional and provincial policing services that provide important experience and networking opportunities to our students,” says Canadore College President and CEO George Burton. “This particular partnership will allow the College to offer another opportunity for hands-on learning that will serve the students well in their future careers.”

The OPP Auxiliary is a group of volunteers who work with regular force OPP officers to promote and support community safety programs.

Undergoing police-related testing and application processes, selected students will go through basic Auxiliary police training and serve as OPP Auxiliary members on campus and in the community.

Their duties may include patrols with regular members and assisting with community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial duties. “Our Auxiliary program offers students a preview of what a career in law enforcement might entail, and we are pleased to offer students from Nipissing University and Canadore College access to these valuable opportunities,” said Sgt. Dawn Lefevre, Support Coordinator for the Community Auxiliary program.

Written by Richard Coffin