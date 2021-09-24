A trailer has been stolen from a vacant lot on North Waseosa Lake Road in Huntsville.

Constable Jeff Handsor suspects it was stolen between August 15th and September 23rd. It’s a 2001 black, flat deck ATV trailer with Ontario license plate T4667KT.

Handsor asks anyone with information – whether that be dash camera or home security footage – on the alleged theft to come forward. Call the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.