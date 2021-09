Ontario is reporting 727 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-nine per cent of Friday’s cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and 23 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Eleven more deaths were added but three are from over a month ago and were added as part of a data cleanup.

Over 36,000 tests were done over the last 24 hours with test positivity at 1.8 per cent.