Ontario is reporting 463 new COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday’s total is the smallest increase in daily cases the province has seen since August.

Sixty-four per cent are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and 28 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Seven new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours.

Over 39,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 1.8 per cent.