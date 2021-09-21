A Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect for the Parry Sound District until Friday.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry released the statement Tuesday, extending to District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north-west portion in the County of Haliburton.

The ministry says a slow-moving frontal system will bring widespread rainfall across Parry Sound District.

Rainfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements have been issued by Environment Canada for various locations throughout the district, with the system forecasted to bring rainfall accumulations of 75 to 100mm over the next several days.

Winds are expected to be from the south-southwest on the eastern side of the frontal system, sustained at 20 km/h, and from the north-northeast on the western side of the frontal system, sustained at 30 – 40 km/h as the front passes through today and Wednesday.

Officials say with forecasted rainfall, the banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can become extremely slippery and unstable, advising residents and visitors to exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

NDMNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassable due to localized flooding.

Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.