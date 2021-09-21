2021 daily park passes will be valid until the end of 2022 (photo supplied by Vista staff)

With camping season slowly coming to an end don’t throw out your Ontario Parks pass.

Daily vehicle permits that were bought this year don’t expire until December of next year.

The announcement was made on the Ontario Parks website Monday.

2021 summer daily vehicle permits are also extended and will be able to be used for the rest of this season and from April to November of 2022.

People with a 2021 park pass don’t have to do anything, renewal will be automatic.

The extension is valid for all 340 provincial parks in Ontario.