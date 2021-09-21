Photo of Elections Canada 2021 Guide to the Federal Election brochure (Photo credit: MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom)

UPDATE: Vista Radio Ltd. is calling a Conservative win for incumbent MP Scott Aitchison with 15,750 votes.

Polls in the 44th federal election have closed and the counting has begun.

Please note, these results are not final. Final results will not be available until mail-in ballots are certified and counted. That process does not begin until Tuesday, September 21st. Elections Canada reports that the process may take two to five days.

People across Parry Sound-Muskoka and the country voted on Monday. Here is a look at the local numbers:

LAST UPDATED: 11:20 P.M. Sept. 20, 2021



Incumbent Scott Aitchison of the Conservative Party – 15,750 votes, 47.6-per cent

Jovanie Nicoyashikaye of the Liberal Party – 7,018 votes 21.2-per cent

Heather Hay of the New Democratic Party – 5,821 votes, 17.6-per cent

James Tole of the People’s Party of Canada – 2,572 votes, 7.8-per cent

Marc Mantha of the Green Party – 1,745 votes, 5.3-per cent

James Fawcett of the the National Citizen’s Alliance – 68 votes, 0.2-per cent

Daniel Predie Jr. – Independent – 146 votes, 0.4-per cent

Polling stations are now closed across Canada. So far the national elected results are as follows:

Liberal Party: 65 elected (leading 90)

Conservatives: 75 elected (leading 46)

Bloc Quebecois: 20 elected (leading 9)

NDP: 6 (leading 23)

Green Party: 0 (leading 2)

People’s Party of Canada: 0 (0 leading)

To form a majority government one party must win at least 170 seats. Mail-in ballots will not begin to be counted until Tuesday, no results are final until that process has ended.