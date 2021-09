Ontario is reporting 610 new COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-six per cent of the new cases reported on Monday are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people and 24 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Two deaths were reported but officials say one is from over a month ago.

One-hundred-and-seventy-seven people are in intensive care across the province.

Over 23,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 2.7 per cent.