Before you vote: what Parry Sound-Muskoka’s candidates have to say on major issues
Photo of Elections Canada 2021 Guide to the Federal Election brochure (Photo credit: MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom)
Ahead of the forty-fourth federal election next week, the My Muskoka Now newsroom spoke to local candidates about affordable housing, internet connectivity, Indigenous Relations, long-term care, and small business recovery.
Listen to the highlights:
The candidates running for Parry Sound-Muskoka’s seat in Parliament are:
- Conservative Party of Canada: Scott Aitchison (incumbent)
- Liberal Party of Canada: Jovanie Nicoyishakiye
- New Democratic Party: Heather Hay
- Green Party of Canada: Marc Mantha
- People’s Party of Canada: James Tole
- National Citizens Alliance: James Fawcett
- Independent: Daniel Predie Jr.
The polls are open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on September 20th.