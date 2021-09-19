Photo of Elections Canada 2021 Guide to the Federal Election brochure (Photo credit: MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom)

Ahead of the forty-fourth federal election next week, the My Muskoka Now newsroom spoke to local candidates about affordable housing, internet connectivity, Indigenous Relations, long-term care, and small business recovery.

Listen to the highlights:

The candidates running for Parry Sound-Muskoka’s seat in Parliament are:

Conservative Party of Canada: Scott Aitchison (incumbent)

Liberal Party of Canada: Jovanie Nicoyishakiye

New Democratic Party: Heather Hay

Green Party of Canada: Marc Mantha

People’s Party of Canada: James Tole

National Citizens Alliance: James Fawcett

Independent: Daniel Predie Jr.

The polls are open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on September 20th.