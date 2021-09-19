Ahead of the forty-fourth federal election next week, the My Muskoka Now newsroom spoke to local candidates about affordable housing, internet connectivity, Indigenous Relations, long-term care, and small business recovery

Listen to the highlights: 

 

The candidates running for Parry Sound-Muskoka’s seat in Parliament are:

  • Conservative Party of Canada: Scott Aitchison (incumbent)
  • Liberal Party of Canada: Jovanie Nicoyishakiye
  • New Democratic Party: Heather Hay
  • Green Party of Canada: Marc Mantha
  • People’s Party of Canada: James Tole
  • National Citizens Alliance: James Fawcett
  • Independent: Daniel Predie Jr.

The polls are open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on September 20th.