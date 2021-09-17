One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was after being airlifted to hospital after the airplane they were piloting crashed near the Sundridge South River Airpark.

Officers with the Almaguin Highlands OPP detachment were called to the crash site around 3 PM on Thursday. “A search was conducted for the aircraft, which was eventually located several hundred meters into the bush off of Airport Road,” Constable Louise Maki says.

No other details were provided about the crash.

Maki says the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and officers from the Almaguin detachment are involved in the investigation, adding details will be released as they become available.