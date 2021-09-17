The rider limits will soon be removed from Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility busses, and fares will return.

The capacity limit will be done away with on September 20th, while fare collection will resume on October 25th. Bracebridge’s Manger of Operations Scott Clayton cites the rising province-wide vaccination rate, the soon-to-be-in-place vaccination certificate program, and “continuing improvements in key public health and health system indicators” as the reason for capacity limits being removed from the busses.

Town officials suspended fare collection in mid-March when municipal facilities were being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many now – or soon to be – reopened, fare collection will resume.

Masks will be still be required for anyone riding either bus. Clayton says physical distancing is not required but should be done “where possible.” There will be a hand sanitizing station on the bus that riders will be asked to use when they climb aboard. Clayton asks that anyone who isn’t feeling well doesn’t ride either bus.

“Heightened sanitization of frequent touchpoints on the transit vehicles will continue,” he adds.

Clayton says these changes are being done following guidance from the provincial government and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.