Ontario is reporting close to 600 new COVID-19 cases.

The province added 593 on Wednesday with 66 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 24 per cent in fully vaccinated people.

Five more deaths were reported but none of them are from the past 24 hours.

Four are from the last month and the other is from over a month ago and was added as part of a data clean-up.

One-hundred-and-eighty-eight people are in intensive care in hospitals.

Over 33,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 2.5 per cent.