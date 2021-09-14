Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for much of southern Ontario.

The areas of concern are:

Algonquin

Barrie – Orillia – Midland

Burk’s Falls – Bayfield Inlet

Dufferin – Innisfil

Grey – Bruce

Huron – Perth

Parry Sound – Muskoka

Environment Canada Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says “potent storms” and tornadoes are a possibility, and that it is more likely in certain areas.

“Knowing where and when a tornado is going to strike is always very difficult thing to determine several hours in advance,” says Flisfeder. “Right now we’re seeing the potential anywhere along the Lake Huron and Georgian Bay coasts, and then further inland towards Algonquin.”

If extreme weather does end up happening, Flisfeder advises people to shelter indoors, ideally in a basement or room without windows. He also advises people to stay updated through a reliable source of weather information.

Alicia Sayers of Hydro One says crews are on standby to deal with any outages, and reminds people to stay far away from downed power lines.