Linda O’Leary has been found not guilty of careless operation of a vessel in the 2019 boat crash that killed two people.

O’Leary was facing a fine of up to $10,000 under the Canada Shipping Act for the crash that happened in August 2019 on Lake Joseph.

64-year-old Gary Poltash of Florida and 48-year-old Suzana Brito of Uxbridge, Ontario died from their injuries, while three others were injured. O’Leary was at the helm of her boat while husband Kevin and a family friend were passengers.

57-year-old Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, New York was driving the other boat involved. He was charged with not exhibiting a navigation light in March after he chose to not contest it.