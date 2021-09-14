Ontario is reporting 577 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-eight per cent of Tuesday’s cases are in people who aren’t fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 21-percent are in fully vaccinated people.

There were seven more deaths added but none of them are from the past 24 hours.

Six happened in the last month and the other was from over a month ago and was added as part of a data clean-up.

There are 192 people in intensive care in hospitals across the province.

Over 21,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 2.3 per cent.