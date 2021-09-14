The four Chambers of Commerce in Muskoka are teaming with the Muskoka Tourism to host the first of what they hope becomes an annual event: Oktoberfest Muskoka.

The four-day event will happen from October 20th to the 23rd at some of the area’s craft breweries, participating restaurants and other venues in Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and Muskoka Lakes. Sawdust City Brewing Company, Lake of Bays Brewing Company, Muskoka Brewery, Katalyst Brewing Company, Canvas Brewing Company, and Clear Lake Brewing Company have signed on to participate.

The event is being funded in part by the Ontario Reconnect grant, the four chambers in Muskoka and sponsors. The grant covers $20,000, while the remaining $20,000 is covered by the chambers and sponsors.

Janet O’Connell has held the role of Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism since September 2020. “One of the first things I wanted to do was find a way to connect all the communities that are in Muskoka and do something Muskoka-wide,” she tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom.

“Creating opportunities that extend our shoulder season further into the fall for 2021, we are focused on introducing the event, which makes sense while we’re dealing with the pandemic,” Executive Director for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce Kelly Haywood says. “Should our COVID situation change, we have a plan for that, too, so we can still celebrate together, safely.”

The event will also highlight the area’s culinary scene and will have live music. “The idea is to do something that is throughout the district,” O’Connell says. A schedule will be released in the coming weeks once everything is finalized.

She adds that any businesses or venues that are interested in being part of Oktoberfest should reach out to your local chamber, while sponsors should get in touch with Muskoka Tourism.