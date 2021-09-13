An hour and a half long search by the Orillia OPP ended with a pair of stranded adults and their dog being rescued on Lake Simcoe.

Constable Lori Barker says the search for the pair and their four-legged friend began around 8:30 AM Sunday after a neighbouring police service reached out for help. There was cause for concern when the pair were late returning from their trip on the lake.

An OPP marine officer and an auxiliary officer found the pair and their dog around 10 AM near Georgina Island with a capsized sailboat close by.

The two and their dog were airlifted to a hospital to be assessed after spending a significant length of time in the water. Barker didn’t give any more details on their condition.