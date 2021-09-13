The local health unit is holding three one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the District of Muskoka this week.

Any residents looking to receive their first or second dose can come to the clinics on a walk-in basis keeping in mind that vaccines are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.

The first clinic is on Tuesday at the Gravenhurst High School located at 325 Mary Street South from 4 PM until 7 PM.

The following clinic is on Wednesday at the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market located at 861 Bay Street from 9 AM until 2 PM.

The third clinic will be on Friday at the Huntsville High School located at 58 Brunel Road from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Second doses must be at least 21 days after the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, at least 28 days after the first dose of Moderna vaccine, or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

Health unit staff may also be providing vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer’s markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas, making it easier than ever to get vaccinated.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic.

They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.