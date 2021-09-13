The Town of Gravenhurst’s fall maintenance program is set to start.

This includes removing the buoy lines from Franklin Beach, Lorne Street Beach, Muskoka Beach, Muskoka Bay Park, Gull Lake Rotary Park and Bass Lake Park. “Other swim safety equipment, including the reaching poles and life rings, will also be removed from the beach area for the season,” Caroline Kirkpatrick with the town’s Public Works department says. “Safety signage and COVID-19 protocols reminding residents and visitors to use the beach at own risk and practice safe distancing will remain in place.”

Kirkpatrick explains that the lines serve a dual purpose: they outline where it’s safe for people to swim and separates swimmers from boaters. “Residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution should they choose to continue to use the town’s beaches once the swim delineators have been removed,” she goes on to say.

The Muskoka Wharf Splash Pad is now closed for the season as well, with town staff preparing to “winterize” the amenity.