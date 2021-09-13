Ontario is reporting 600 new COVID-19 cases.

Seventy-nine-per cent of Monday’s cases are in people who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while 20 per cent are in fully vaccinated people.

Eight deaths were reported but two are from over a month ago and were added as part of a data cleanup.

Two-hundred-and-eighty-nine people are in the hospital and 189 are in intensive care.

Over 19,000 tests were done over the last day with test positivity at 3.1 per cent.