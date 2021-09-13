Bracebridge residents can once again get in-person services at two municipal buildings.

As of Monday, the town’s Municipal Office and Fire Station 1 have reopened to the public with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Both buildings are limiting visitors to the front reception area. The Municipal Office has a capacity limit of two people at reception, not including town staff or people getting a service at a specific station.

Although the two buildings are now open, town officials encourage residents to use no-contact options when possible. That includes phone, email, designated drop boxes for documents, and the town’s website.